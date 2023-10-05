Be Aware When Using External Career Services Vendors

The Rackham Professional Development and Engagement team has become aware of harmful business practices of some external career services vendors. Students may see companies or individuals advertising their career services on LinkedIn and other platforms.
If a vendor engages in any of the following practices, it may not be a reputable vendor:
As a reminder, the University of Michigan offers free and accessible career services, including:
Please start with U-M offerings as your first destination for career-related programs, resources, and coaching.
Should you feel the need to seek additional resources beyond campus, ask credible sources on campus (faculty and university staff in career services) for referrals.
If you have questions or concerns about an external vendor, please don’t hesitate to reach out to the Rackham Professional Development team with questions.