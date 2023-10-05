Be Aware When Using External Career Services Vendors

Learn about issues to avoid with external career services vendors and how U-M can support your professional development.

The Rackham Professional Development and Engagement team has become aware of harmful business practices of some external career services vendors. Students may see companies or individuals advertising their career services on LinkedIn and other platforms.

If a vendor engages in any of the following practices, it may not be a reputable vendor:

Pressure to make a decision or payment during a call

Pressure to take out loans to pay for services

Pressure to sign a contract without at least 48 hours to review it

No graduated payment plan or scholarship options

A request to sign a non-disclosure agreement

As a reminder, the University of Michigan offers free and accessible career services, including:

Career services in your school and college

The University Career Center, available for master’s and doctoral students

Center for Education of Women (CEW+), available for graduate students and postdoctoral fellows

Please start with U-M offerings as your first destination for career-related programs, resources, and coaching.

Should you feel the need to seek additional resources beyond campus, ask credible sources on campus (faculty and university staff in career services) for referrals.

If you have questions or concerns about an external vendor, please don’t hesitate to reach out to the Rackham Professional Development team with questions.