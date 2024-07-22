Ph.D. Student Imani Burris on Psychology and Public Policy

Imani Burris, a doctoral student in social psychology and a 2023 Rackham Doctoral Intern Fellowship Program participant, was recently featured in an editorial spotlight Q&A by his intern fellowship organization, Public Policy Associates (PPA), working with clients and partners to maximize the positive results of social policy.

Burris’s doctoral research looks at how African-American parents and children come to understand and make meaning of loss. In his PPA profile, he offers fascinating perspectives on his work, including the ways that his academic work in psychology connects to public policy.

“As people come to understand their adversities, I think about how institutions and organizations can be an aid for students and others making their way through difficult situations,” he says. “Good policies help people cope with difficult life experiences. They also equip people with the necessary tools to understand that their experiences can actually be a source of strength. And they can help administrators and staff meet people where they are at, and help them fulfill their potential along whichever path they are on.”

