Ph.D. Student Daisy Haas on Equitable STEM Education

A 2024 Rackham Doctoral Intern Fellowship participant, Haas offers their perspectives in a Q&A by their internship host site, Public Policy Associates.

Daisy Haas, a doctoral student researching chemistry education research and a 2024 Rackham Doctoral Intern Fellowship Program participant, was recently featured in an editorial spotlight Q&A by their intern fellowship organization, Public Policy Associates (PPA).

Haas’s research relates to the intersection between writing, reasoning, and equity-focused teaching in the chemistry classroom—and they are committed to addressing the disparities they’ve encountered in the work.

“A lot of my research has significant policy implications, specifically around creating more equitable STEM postsecondary classrooms, experiences, and practices. However, I didn’t have a lot of training on translating research into policy and that’s something I can learn more about at PPA,” Haas says.

Through their Rackham Doctoral Intern Fellowship at PPA, Haas is currently working on an equity-focused evaluation of STEM educational program, a health equity project involving science communication to the general public, and an issue brief with a PPA Project Manager.

“My commitment is to continue to transform the spaces I am in to be more just and more equitable, specifically for racially minoritized and gender-oppressed folks in those spaces.”

Read Haas’s Q&A on the Public Policy Associates website.