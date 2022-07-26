Get back-to-school ready at our Grad School 101 virtual events, where you’ll learn about all of the resources available to you as a Rackham Student.

Registration is required for attendance, with session registration information detailed in each of the links below.

Grad School 101: Financial Aid and Scholarships

Thursday, August 4, 10 am-11 am EDT

Wednesday, August 10, 1 pm-2 pm EDT

Grad School 101: Rackham Resources and Emergency Funding

Wednesday, August 3, 10 am-11 pm EDT

Thursday, August 11, 4 pm-5 pm EDT

Grad School 101: Your Well-being in Graduate School

Thursday, August 18, 10 am-11 am EDT

Grad School 101: The Rackham DEI Certificate

Monday, August 22, 1 pm-2 pm EDT

Wednesday, August 31, 11 am-12 pm EDT

Tuesday, September 6, 1-2 pm EDT

Thursday, September 8, 3 pm-4 pm EDT

Grad School 101: What I Wish I’d Known—A Panel Discussion on Graduate School Norms

Tuesday, August 23, 10 am-11 am EDT

Grad School 101: Filing Taxes for Graduate Students

Tuesday, August 30, 1-2 pm

We want to ensure full and equitable participation in our events. If an accommodation would promote your full participation in this event, please indicate your accommodation requirements at the time of registration. Please let us know as soon as possible in order to have adequate time, preferably one week, to arrange for your requested accommodations or an effective alternative.