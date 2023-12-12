SROP Perspectives: A Day in the Lab

2023 U-M Summer Research Opportunity Program participant Isabela Tatem shares her experiences with the program and with supporting research in a Michigan Chemical Engineering lab.

Each summer, the University of Michigan Summer Research Opportunity Program (SROP) hosts undergraduate students on the U-M campus for 10 weeks. In addition to working on a research project with U-M faculty and graduate students, SROP participants enjoy professional development workshops and opportunities to build their scholarly networks with peers and with current graduate students.

During the 2023 summer, Michigan Chemical Engineering hosted an undergraduate student from Chicago’s Roosevelt University, Isabela Tatem, as part of the program.

Tatem worked with Professor Eranda Nikolla in the Nikolla Lab, researching issues related to thermocatalysis and electrocatalysis for energy and chemical conversion and storage. The lab uses state-of-the-art techniques to minimize environmental impact and reduce dependence on scarce fossil fuel reserves.

“I am so grateful to have been able to work in this lab and work on research that piques my interest,” Tatem said. “Being in an environment with other students that are dedicated to research makes learning so exciting.”

Read the full story from Michigan Chemical Engineering

Learn more about SROP