Affinity Community Resource Week 2024

Rackham’s Grad School 101 events connect Rackham students with the U-M resources they need to succeed. Join us for Grad School 101’s Affinity Community Resource Week, Monday, September 16 to Friday, September 20.

During Affinity Community Resource Week, affinity student communities within Rackham will enjoy virtual panels that will connect them to relevant resources at U-M and beyond.

Each panel will close with a Q&A. Rackham students can email questions in advance to Affinity Programs Coordinator Sam Hobson at [email protected], indicating in their message which panel the question(s) apply to.

Explore our full Affinity Community Resource Week line-up:

Student Caregivers

Navigating Washtenaw County as a Caregiver

Monday, September 16, 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. EDT

Join us for this virtual presentation as we learn about resources available to student caregivers on the U-M Ann Arbor campus and in Washtenaw County and address several common concerns among caregivers, including finding childcare and building community.

This event is hosted in partnership with Rackham Graduate School and CEW+ and is open to all students, faculty, and staff.

Students with Disabilities

Neurodivergent Student and Students with Disabilities Support through SSD and ASAP

Tuesday, September 17, 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. EDT

There are many different support services for graduate students who are navigating their studies with a disability. For this workshop, Services for Students with Disabilities (SSD) and Academic Support and Access Partnerships (ASAP) are coming together to share resources and tips for students who have a disability or are neurodivergent. Join us to learn more, ask questions, and make connections with other students who are having similar experiences on campus.

This workshop is designed for University of Michigan master’s students, doctoral students, and postdoctural fellows. For faculty and staff, please contact rackhampdeworkshops@ umich.edu to see if we can accommodate your attendance.

International Students

Navigating Internships as an International Graduate Student

Wednesday, September 18, 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EDT

Are you an international graduate student interested in pursuing an internship? We’re here to help! This informal information session will feature international graduate students who have gone through the Rackham Doctoral Intern Fellowship Program, as well as staff from the International Center, University Career Center, and Rackham Graduate School. We’ll cover general information for applying for internships as a graduate student and advice for obtaining CPT / OPT to conduct an internship.

This workshop is designed for University of Michigan master’s students, doctoral students, and postdoctoral fellows. For faculty and staff, please contact rackhampdeworkshops@ umich.edu to see if we can accommodate your attendance.

First-Generation Students

Navigating Graduate School as a First-Generation Student

Wednesday, September 18, 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. EDT

This interactive workshop will focus on connecting with other first-generation college students in graduate school and sharing the top recommendations from other first generation college students on what success means in graduate school. Representatives from the First-Gen Gateway will share their experiences, events, and recommend resources for first-generation college students now in graduate school.

Master’s Students

Navigating the Ginsberg Center for Master’s Students

Thursday, September 19, 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. EDT

This virtual resource presentation will focus on the opportunities and resources available to enhance not only your time here at UofM but also your career trajectory. The Ginsberg Center is a community and civic engagement center at the University of Michigan with a mission to cultivate and steward equitable partnerships between communities and the University in order to advance social change for the public good.

In this presentation, you’ll learn about

The ways the Center can connect you with campus and community partners to help you cultivate meaningful civic and community engagement experiences

The trainings and workshops that are offered for leadership development

The advising and project consultation that the Center provides students.

LGBTQIA2S+ Students

Grad Panel and Resource Fair with Spectrum Center

Friday, September 20, 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. EDT, Rackham Assembly Hall, 4th Floor + Virtual Panel at 3:30pm

Are you a graduate student in the LGBTQIA2S+ Community? Do you want to hear from other students’ experiences in the community at the University of Michigan? Do you want to learn about the wealth of resources available and meet other queer and trans graduate students? Join Rackham Graduate School and Spectrum Center as we host a grad student panel and resource fair for graduate students in the LGBTQIA2s+ community. There will be food, giveaways, and opportunities to talk to other graduate students in the community.

The grad panel will be available virtually beginning at 3:30 pm.