Announcing the 2021-2022 Rackham Predoctoral Fellowship Awards

The Rackham Predoctoral Fellowship is one of the most prestigious awards granted by Rackham Graduate School. Doctoral candidates who expect to graduate within six years since beginning their degrees are eligible to apply, and the strength and quality of their dissertation abstract, publications and presentations, and recommendations are all taken into consideration when granting this award. Abstracts of all recipient dissertations will be available via this page by mid-May.
Congratulations to all of the following graduate students:
Biological and Health Sciences
- Aliya Alimujiang, Epidemiologic Science
- Anthony Balistreri, Chemical Biology
- Marissa Cloutier, Human Genetics
- Robert Hohlman, Medicinal Chemistry
- Daohan Jiang, Ecology and Evolutionary Biology
- Sumin Kim, Cellular and Molecular Biology
- Anna Michmerhuizen, Cellular and Molecular Biology
- Emily Roberts, Biostatistics
- Elizabeth Ronan, Molecular and Integrative Physiology
- Xiaoqi Sun, Pharmaceutical Science
- Vi Tang, Molecular and Integrative Physiology
- Stephanie Thiede, Microbiology and Immunology
- Anoumid Vaziri, Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology
- Xianing Zheng, Human Genetics
- Yiwang Zhou, Biostatistics
- Christine Ziegler, Biological Chemistry
Physical Sciences and Engineering
- Shivam Barwey, Aerospace Engineering
- Markus Borsch, Electrical and Computer Engineering
- Gillen Brown, Astronomy and Astrophysics
- Sieun Chae, Materials Science and Engineering
- Caroline Crockett, Electrical and Computer Engineering
- Matthew Day, Physics
- Peter Dillery, Mathematics
- Nikhil Divekar, Robotics
- Katherine Dowdell, Civil and Environmental Engineering
- Aleksander Horawa, Mathematics
- Brian Iezzi, Materials Science and Engineering
- Johnathon Jordan, Physics
- Daniel Kessler, Statistics
- Gaang Lee, Construction Engineering and Management
- Daniel Matera, Chemical Engineering
- Christiana Mavroyiakoumou, Applied and Interdisciplinary Mathematics
- Samar Minallah, Climate and Space Sciences and Engineering
- Agnit Mukhopadhyay, Climate and Space Sciences and Engineering
- Sajedeh Nasr Esfahani, Mechanical Engineering
- Ian Nessler, Chemical Engineering
- Subhankar Pal, Computer Science and Engineering
- Menglou Rao, Electrical and Computer Engineering
- Amin Reihani, Mechanical Engineering
- Federica Ricci, Chemistry
- Maria Alejandra Rodriguez Mustafa, Earth and Environmental Sciences
- Tara Safavi, Computer Science and Engineering
- Alexander Shane, Climate and Space Sciences and Engineering
- Wenhao Shao, Chemistry
- Sanal Shivaprasad, Mathematics
- Nicolas Trueba, Astronomy and Astrophysics
- Daniel Vallejo, Chemistry
- Matthew Vedrin, Environmental Engineering
- Hannah Vonesh, Chemistry
- Brett Wagner, Environmental Engineering
- Kelly Wang, Macromolecular Science and Engineering
- Anna White, Industrial and Operations Engineering
- Kevin Wu, Biophysics
- Yichao Yan, Chemistry
- Benjamin Yang, Biomedical Engineering and Scientific Computing
- Xubo Yue, Industrial and Operations Engineering
- Xin Zan, Electrical and Computer Engineering
Social Sciences
- Sara Abelson, Health Behavior and Health Education
- Roxana-Maria Aras, Anthropology and History
- Grace Argo, History and Women’s and Gender Studies
- Yeon-Ju Bae, Anthropology
- Samuel Baltz, Political Science and Scientific Computing
- Jaedo Choi, Business Administration
- Paula Clasing, Higher Education
- Monika Doshi, Health Behavior and Health Education
- Timothy Everhart, Anthropology
- Hojung Joo, Political Science
- Vaishnav Kameswaran, Information
- Yuval Katz, Communication Studies
- Youngrim Kim, Communication Studies
- Anil Menon, Political Science
- Aidyn Osgood, History and Women’s and Gender Studies
- Caitlin Posillico, Psychology
- Shriti Raj, Information
- Joshua Scott, Middle East Studies
- Omri Senderowicz, Anthropology and History
- Alexander Stephens, History
- Taru Taru, Urban and Regional Planning
Humanities and the Arts
- Justin Barney, Classical Studies
- Andrew Cabaniss, Classical Art and Archaeology
- Yu-Chuan Chiang, Linguistics
- Youngkyun Choi, Romance Languages and Literatures
- Sean Donovan, Film, Television, and Media
- Guus Duindam, Philosophy
- Belquis Elhadi, American Culture
- Alissa Freeman, Piano Pedagogy and Performance
- Nadhira Hill, Classical Art and Archaeology
- Katherine Hummel, English Language and Literature
- Shalmali Umakant Jadhav, Comparative Literature
- Tonhi Lee, English Language and Literature
- Aleksandra Marciniak, Slavic Languages and Literatures