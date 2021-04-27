Announcing the 2021-2022 Rackham Predoctoral Fellowship Awards

The Rackham Predoctoral Fellowship is one of the most prestigious awards granted by Rackham Graduate School. Doctoral candidates who expect to graduate within six years since beginning their degrees are eligible to apply, and the strength and quality of their dissertation abstract, publications and presentations, and recommendations are all taken into consideration when granting this award. Abstracts of all recipient dissertations will be available via this page by mid-May.

Congratulations to all of the following graduate students:

Biological and Health Sciences

Aliya Alimujiang , Epidemiologic Science

Anthony Balistreri , Chemical Biology

Marissa Cloutier , Human Genetics

Robert Hohlman , Medicinal Chemistry

Daohan Jiang , Ecology and Evolutionary Biology

Sumin Kim , Cellular and Molecular Biology

Anna Michmerhuizen , Cellular and Molecular Biology

Emily Roberts , Biostatistics

Elizabeth Ronan , Molecular and Integrative Physiology

Xiaoqi Sun , Pharmaceutical Science

Vi Tang , Molecular and Integrative Physiology

Stephanie Thiede , Microbiology and Immunology

Anoumid Vaziri , Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology

Xianing Zheng , Human Genetics

Yiwang Zhou , Biostatistics

, Biostatistics Christine Ziegler, Biological Chemistry

Physical Sciences and Engineering

Shivam Barwey , Aerospace Engineering

Markus Borsch , Electrical and Computer Engineering

Gillen Brown , Astronomy and Astrophysics

Sieun Chae , Materials Science and Engineering

Caroline Crockett , Electrical and Computer Engineering

Matthew Day , Physics

Peter Dillery , Mathematics

Nikhil Divekar , Robotics

Katherine Dowdell , Civil and Environmental Engineering

Aleksander Horawa , Mathematics

Brian Iezzi , Materials Science and Engineering

Johnathon Jordan , Physics

Daniel Kessler , Statistics

Gaang Lee , Construction Engineering and Management

Daniel Matera , Chemical Engineering

Christiana Mavroyiakoumou , Applied and Interdisciplinary Mathematics

Samar Minallah , Climate and Space Sciences and Engineering

Agnit Mukhopadhyay , Climate and Space Sciences and Engineering

Sajedeh Nasr Esfahani , Mechanical Engineering

Ian Nessler , Chemical Engineering

Subhankar Pal , Computer Science and Engineering

Menglou Rao , Electrical and Computer Engineering

Amin Reihani , Mechanical Engineering

Federica Ricci , Chemistry

Maria Alejandra Rodriguez Mustafa , Earth and Environmental Sciences

Tara Safavi , Computer Science and Engineering

Alexander Shane , Climate and Space Sciences and Engineering

Wenhao Shao , Chemistry

Sanal Shivaprasad , Mathematics

Nicolas Trueba , Astronomy and Astrophysics

Daniel Vallejo , Chemistry

Matthew Vedrin , Environmental Engineering

Hannah Vonesh , Chemistry

Brett Wagner , Environmental Engineering

Kelly Wang , Macromolecular Science and Engineering

Anna White , Industrial and Operations Engineering

Kevin Wu , Biophysics

Yichao Yan , Chemistry

Benjamin Yang , Biomedical Engineering and Scientific Computing

Xubo Yue , Industrial and Operations Engineering

, Industrial and Operations Engineering Xin Zan, Electrical and Computer Engineering

Social Sciences

Sara Abelson , Health Behavior and Health Education

Roxana-Maria Aras , Anthropology and History

Grace Argo , History and Women's and Gender Studies

Yeon-Ju Bae , Anthropology

Samuel Baltz , Political Science and Scientific Computing

Jaedo Choi , Business Administration

Paula Clasing , Higher Education

Monika Doshi , Health Behavior and Health Education

Timothy Everhart , Anthropology

Hojung Joo , Political Science

Vaishnav Kameswaran , Information

Yuval Katz , Communication Studies

Youngrim Kim , Communication Studies

Anil Menon , Political Science

Aidyn Osgood , History and Women's and Gender Studies

Caitlin Posillico , Psychology

Shriti Raj , Information

Joshua Scott , Middle East Studies

Omri Senderowicz , Anthropology and History

Alexander Stephens , History

, History Taru Taru, Urban and Regional Planning

Humanities and the Arts