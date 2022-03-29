Announcing the 2021 ProQuest Distinguished Dissertation Award Winners

Rackham Graduate School is pleased to announce this year’s winners of the ProQuest Distinguished Dissertation Awards.

The ProQuest Distinguished Dissertation Awards (DDA) recognize exceptional work produced by doctoral students for the high caliber of their scholarship and the significance and interest of their findings.

Each year, Rackham invites faculty to nominate outstanding dissertations produced in their programs. The nomination dossiers are read and discussed by a review panel of faculty members who identify the finalists. Then, members of the Michigan Society of Fellows read the finalists’ dissertations, review their merits, and select the winners.

Rackham is continually grateful to ProQuest for their generous and longstanding support of the DDA program.

Below is the list of 2021 winners, as well as the honorable mentions.

Winners (Pictured above, clockwise from top left.)

Mikel Haggadone , Immunology

Yinqiu He , Statistics

Eshita Khera , Chemical Engineering

Cindy Lin Kaiying , Information

Rebecca Marks , Education and Psychology

Michelle May-Curry , American Culture

Zhijie Qu , Astronomy

Akshitha Sriraman , Computer Science & Engineering

Mei Ling Meilina Tsui , Music Composition

, Music Composition Erica Twardzik, Movement Science

Honorable Mentions

Sangmin Choi , Physics

Zehra Hashmi , Anthropology and History

Mary Hennessy , Germanic Languages & Literatures

Yael Kenan , Comparative Literature

Rohith Mittapally , Mechanical Engineering

Abhijit Parolia , Molecular and Cellular Pathology

Nicole Rockey , Civil and Environmental Engineering (Environmental Engineering)

Niloufar Salehi , Pharmaceutical Sciences

Matthew Villeneuve , History

, History Xin Zhang, Mathematics

Read the event program for details on the awardees’ research.