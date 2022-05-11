Announcing the 2022-2023 Barbour Scholars

Zhe (Ashley) Jian

Ph.D. Candidate, Electrical and Computer Engineering

My Work

The need for efficient power generation, distribution, and delivery is quickly expanding in different sectors of industry. Power electronics are at the heart of this industrial revolution, which can be found in various applications ranging from solar inverters, electric vehicles, and motor servos. Gallium Oxide (Ga2O3) is emerging as an attractive semiconductor for high-power switching applications. My doctoral research is focused on addressing three critical issues in Ga2O3-based device technology. (i) Thermal stability of Schottky contacts for Ga2O3 to enable high power applications in harsh environments. (ii) A robust MOCVD AlSiO dielectric to take full advantage of high breakdown field of Ga2O3. (iii) Heterogeneous integration of Ga2O3 and GaN substrates. In order to address some of the main drawbacks of Ga2O3, such as its relatively low electron mobility and the unavailability of p-type doping, I demonstrated, for the first time, successful direct bonding of GaN and Ga2O3.

The Impact of the Barbour Scholarship

The Barbour Scholarship supports me to work on my dissertation to improve the efficiency of high-power electronics for better energy security and sustainability. It will play a key role in shaping me into a successful female researcher and inspire me to motivate more female students to pursue academic careers and to participate in advancing the world through state-of-the-art research.

Future Plans

​For the future, I would like to make more novel research contributions on wide bandgap based power devices characterized by high-efficiency performance, smaller and lighter modules, as well as lower and greener power dissipation, with the goal of leading a revolution in the power electronics industry and making a positive impact on technology and society.