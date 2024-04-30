Announcing the 2024-2025 Rackham Predoctoral Fellowship Awards

The Rackham Predoctoral Fellowship is one of the most prestigious awards granted by Rackham Graduate School. Doctoral candidates who expect to graduate within six years since beginning their degrees are eligible to apply, and the strength and quality of their dissertation abstract, publications and presentations, and recommendations are all taken into consideration when granting this award. Read the abstracts of the awardees.

Congratulations to all of this year’s predoctoral fellows:

Biological and Health Sciences

Sarah Connolly, Cellular and Molecular Biology

Hayley Crowell, Ecology and Evolutionary Biology

Ahmed Elhossiny, Bioinformatics

Yijun Gui, Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology

Kassidy Jungles, Pharmacology

Nicholas Kolbman, Pharmacology

Elena Levi-D’Ancona, Immunology

Zheng Li, Biostatistics

Bo Meng, Statistics

Ziyi Meng, Molecular and Integrative Physiology

Camille Mumm, Genetics and Genomics

Hannah Oberle, Neuroscience

Kalee Rumfelt, Epidemiologic Science

Kallen Schwark, Cancer Biology

Siliang Song, Ecology and Evolutionary Biology

Di Wang, Biostatistics

Alyssa Winkler, Chemical Biology

Fang Xie, Pharmaceutical Sciences

Kevin Yang, Bioinformatics

Ye Yuan, Cellular and Molecular Biology

Luis Zavala Arciniega, Epidemiologic Science

Physical Sciences and Engineering

Eytan Adler, Aerospace Engineering

Devansh Agrawal, Aerospace Engineering

Grace Arhin, Biophysics

Peter Arts, Environmental Engineering

Thomas Augenstein, Robotics

Mayura Balakrishnan, Astronomy and Astrophysics

Andrew Beamer, Chemical Engineering

Alexander Bunnell, Chemical Engineering

Cassidy Carey, Macromolecular Science and Engineering

Tianji Cong, Computer Science and Engineering

Joseph Costello, Electrical and Computer Engineering

Benjamin David, Biomedical Engineering

Tobias Dwyer, Chemical Engineering

Carolina Espinoza, Chemical Engineering

Sydney Gable, Earth and Environmental Sciences

Xiaoyu Guo, Physics

Jessica Hatt, Chemical Engineering

Cecilia Howard, Earth and Environmental Sciences

Yasha Iravantchi, Computer Science and Engineering

Zachary Jerome, Civil Engineering

Javiera Jilberto Vallejos, Biomedical Engineering

Chia-Yu Kang, Biophysics

Joonsoo Kim, Materials Science and Engineering

Dianna Kitt, Environmental Engineering

Dylan Kovacevich, Mechanical Engineering

Michael Lengel, Chemical Engineering

Huiling Li, Macromolecular Science and Engineering

Wenxi Li, Mechanical Engineering

Zhichen Liu, Civil Engineering

Jianhao Ma, Industrial and Operations Engineering

Aarti Mathur, Chemical Engineering

Jinhong Min, Materials Science and Engineering

Shubham Mondal, Electrical and Computer Engineering

Scott Neville, Mathematics

Mariama Salifu, Biomedical Engineering

Xue Su, Earth and Environmental Sciences

Vishal Subramanian, Materials Science and Engineering

Sangli Teng, Robotics

Courtney Videchak, Mechanical Engineering

Carla Nathaly Villacís Núñez, Mechanical Engineering

Trenton Vogel, Chemical Engineering

Joey Wilson, Robotics

Yan Xie, Climate and Space Sciences and Engineering

Lisheng Yang, Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering

Hongrui Yu, Civil Engineering

Social and Behavioral Sciences

Rahaf Alharbi, Information

Joonho Bae, Business Administration

Christina Bradley, Business Administration

Eimeel Castillo Doña, History and Women’s and Gender Studies

Soobin Choi, Communication and Media

Paloma Contreras, Anthropology

Allie Goodman, History

Mara Johnson, Educational Studies

Owen Kay, Public Policy and Economics

Analidis Ochoa, Social Work and Sociology

Jennifer Playstead, History

Shwetha Rajaram, Information

Dima Saad, Anthropology and History

David Van Dijcke, Economics

Brittany Vasquez, Public Policy and Sociology

Rebecca Wai, Political Science

Yiyan Wang, Psychology

Meixin Yuan, Urban and Regional Planning

Annie Zhang, Communication and Media

Zefeng (Ben) Zhang, Information

Humanities and the Arts

Ross Lee Bernhaut, History of Art

Alfredo Cabrera, Music (Performance): Composition

Amelia Eichengreen, Ancient Mediterranean Art and Archaeology

Demet Kayabasi, Linguistics

Swarnim Khare, Asian Languages and Cultures

Alexis Lamb, Music (Performance): Composition

Yi-Chin Lee, Architecture

Antonello Mastronardi, Classical Studies

Samuel McCracken, Comparative Literature

Ahd Niazy, Middle East Studies

Joshua Schulze, Film, Television, and Media

Kerry White, American Culture

University of Michigan – Dearborn