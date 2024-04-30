Announcing the 2024-2025 Rackham Predoctoral Fellowship Awards

The Rackham Predoctoral Fellowship is one of the most prestigious awards granted by Rackham Graduate School. Doctoral candidates who expect to graduate within six years since beginning their degrees are eligible to apply, and the strength and quality of their dissertation abstract, publications and presentations, and recommendations are all taken into consideration when granting this award. Read the abstracts of the awardees.
Congratulations to all of this year’s predoctoral fellows:
Biological and Health Sciences
- Sarah Connolly, Cellular and Molecular Biology
- Hayley Crowell, Ecology and Evolutionary Biology
- Ahmed Elhossiny, Bioinformatics
- Yijun Gui, Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology
- Kassidy Jungles, Pharmacology
- Nicholas Kolbman, Pharmacology
- Elena Levi-D’Ancona, Immunology
- Zheng Li, Biostatistics
- Bo Meng, Statistics
- Ziyi Meng, Molecular and Integrative Physiology
- Camille Mumm, Genetics and Genomics
- Hannah Oberle, Neuroscience
- Kalee Rumfelt, Epidemiologic Science
- Kallen Schwark, Cancer Biology
- Siliang Song, Ecology and Evolutionary Biology
- Di Wang, Biostatistics
- Alyssa Winkler, Chemical Biology
- Fang Xie, Pharmaceutical Sciences
- Kevin Yang, Bioinformatics
- Ye Yuan, Cellular and Molecular Biology
- Luis Zavala Arciniega, Epidemiologic Science
Physical Sciences and Engineering
- Eytan Adler, Aerospace Engineering
- Devansh Agrawal, Aerospace Engineering
- Grace Arhin, Biophysics
- Peter Arts, Environmental Engineering
- Thomas Augenstein, Robotics
- Mayura Balakrishnan, Astronomy and Astrophysics
- Andrew Beamer, Chemical Engineering
- Alexander Bunnell, Chemical Engineering
- Cassidy Carey, Macromolecular Science and Engineering
- Tianji Cong, Computer Science and Engineering
- Joseph Costello, Electrical and Computer Engineering
- Benjamin David, Biomedical Engineering
- Tobias Dwyer, Chemical Engineering
- Carolina Espinoza, Chemical Engineering
- Sydney Gable, Earth and Environmental Sciences
- Xiaoyu Guo, Physics
- Jessica Hatt, Chemical Engineering
- Cecilia Howard, Earth and Environmental Sciences
- Yasha Iravantchi, Computer Science and Engineering
- Zachary Jerome, Civil Engineering
- Javiera Jilberto Vallejos, Biomedical Engineering
- Chia-Yu Kang, Biophysics
- Joonsoo Kim, Materials Science and Engineering
- Dianna Kitt, Environmental Engineering
- Dylan Kovacevich, Mechanical Engineering
- Michael Lengel, Chemical Engineering
- Huiling Li, Macromolecular Science and Engineering
- Wenxi Li, Mechanical Engineering
- Zhichen Liu, Civil Engineering
- Jianhao Ma, Industrial and Operations Engineering
- Aarti Mathur, Chemical Engineering
- Jinhong Min, Materials Science and Engineering
- Shubham Mondal, Electrical and Computer Engineering
- Scott Neville, Mathematics
- Mariama Salifu, Biomedical Engineering
- Xue Su, Earth and Environmental Sciences
- Vishal Subramanian, Materials Science and Engineering
- Sangli Teng, Robotics
- Courtney Videchak, Mechanical Engineering
- Carla Nathaly Villacís Núñez, Mechanical Engineering
- Trenton Vogel, Chemical Engineering
- Joey Wilson, Robotics
- Yan Xie, Climate and Space Sciences and Engineering
- Lisheng Yang, Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering
- Hongrui Yu, Civil Engineering
Social and Behavioral Sciences
- Rahaf Alharbi, Information
- Joonho Bae, Business Administration
- Christina Bradley, Business Administration
- Eimeel Castillo Doña, History and Women’s and Gender Studies
- Soobin Choi, Communication and Media
- Paloma Contreras, Anthropology
- Allie Goodman, History
- Mara Johnson, Educational Studies
- Owen Kay, Public Policy and Economics
- Analidis Ochoa, Social Work and Sociology
- Jennifer Playstead, History
- Shwetha Rajaram, Information
- Dima Saad, Anthropology and History
- David Van Dijcke, Economics
- Brittany Vasquez, Public Policy and Sociology
- Rebecca Wai, Political Science
- Yiyan Wang, Psychology
- Meixin Yuan, Urban and Regional Planning
- Annie Zhang, Communication and Media
- Zefeng (Ben) Zhang, Information
Humanities and the Arts
- Ross Lee Bernhaut, History of Art
- Alfredo Cabrera, Music (Performance): Composition
- Amelia Eichengreen, Ancient Mediterranean Art and Archaeology
- Demet Kayabasi, Linguistics
- Swarnim Khare, Asian Languages and Cultures
- Alexis Lamb, Music (Performance): Composition
- Yi-Chin Lee, Architecture
- Antonello Mastronardi, Classical Studies
- Samuel McCracken, Comparative Literature
- Ahd Niazy, Middle East Studies
- Joshua Schulze, Film, Television, and Media
- Kerry White, American Culture
University of Michigan – Dearborn
- Wael Hassanieh, Industrial and Systems Engineering
- Aydin Zaboli, Electrical, Electronics, and Computer Engineering