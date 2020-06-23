Career Exploration Through the Lens of Equity

As the COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately impacts marginalized populations, and as worldwide outrage over police violence against Black communities spreads, the need for equity-minded scholars has only increased. In a new article for Inside Higher Ed, Deborah Willis, the program lead for Rackham’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Certificate Program, outlines practical strategies to help scholars explore their career possibilities with equity in mind.

Prompted by an influx of scholars concerned over a diminished job market and feeling despair, anger, and helplessness in the face of ongoing world events, Willis reframes her customary career advice to better address the needs of the present by focusing on how scholars can build an equity mindset into their career skill set.

“As future leaders within and beyond the professoriate, scholars must be prepared to promote equity and inclusion both in their current institutions and in their future workplaces,” Willis writes. “We need equity-minded scholars more than ever.”

Read the full story at Inside Higher Ed.