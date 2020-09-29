Graduate Student Mental Health Task Force Releases First Year Report

The task force summarizes its first year’s findings and calls on Rackham and U-M graduate programs to prioritize graduate student mental health and well-being alongside academic success.

In June 2019, Rackham established a diverse, multidisciplinary Graduate Student Mental Health Task Force made up of faculty, staff, mental health professionals, and graduate students, with a goal of identifying changes that Rackham, graduate programs, faculty mentors, and graduate students can make to better support graduate student mental health at Michigan. The task force has released its first year report, which outlines 10 recommendations for individuals, programs, and the university to follow in pursuit of that goal.

“Mental health is an issue we can only address in partnership with one another, something the task force members achieved every day.”

—Dean Mike Solomon

Recent reports show that the prevalence of mental health conditions is twice as high among graduate students as it is among comparable segments of the general population. U-M doctoral students have also reported declining mental health throughout their programs, which impacts not only their personal well-being, but also their academic experience and progress.

“The charge of the task force was to identify the major factors that influence graduate student mental health and identify changes we can implement at every level that can better support them,” says Dean Mike Solomon, who accepted each of the recommendations and pledged Rackham’s support for them. “Mental health is an issue we can only address in partnership with one another, something the task force members achieved every day.

“Given the capacity of Rackham staff, the task force, and our community—and the fact that some of the recommendations build upon each other—we will begin work on seven of them in the next year.”

Recommendations of the Task Force

The 10 recommendations of the task force are as follows:

Creation of a standing committee focused on graduate student mental health and wellness; Amending Rackham Program Review to include questions about the mental health and wellness climate within graduate programs; Creation of staff positions at Rackham to allow for centralization of efforts to better support graduate student mental health and well-being;* Creation of a resource map; Creation of a Graduate Student Mental Health and Wellness Advocate Program; Development of programs focused on preventing and addressing toxic program climates; Use of an integrative approach to increasing access to long-term care;* Increasing awareness of existing resources for individual graduate students, and development of additional skill-building programs for individual graduate students; Strongly encouraging graduate programs to require mentoring plans for all graduate students; Changes to leave policies, including the creation of a shorter term (four to six week) leave option.*

* To be pursued after the 2020–21 academic year.

In addition to the recommendations, the task force also calls on Rackham and individual U-M graduate programs to prioritize graduate student mental health and well-being alongside academic success, and to reduce the inequities faced by marginalized and underrepresented groups.

“I’m really hopeful that these recommendations will lead to changes that will better support graduate students here at Michigan,” says Meghan Duffy, a professor of ecology and evolutionary biology, and the task force’s chair. “The task force is eager to see these recommendations implemented, especially since we realize that graduate students are facing even more stressors now than they were when we began this work.”

“The task force is eager to see these recommendations implemented, especially since we realize that graduate students are facing even more stressors now than they were when we began this work.”

—Professor Meghan Duffy

One recommendation relates to the critical relationship between mental health and advising and mentoring support. The report describes how clear expectations and lines of communication are key to a healthy mentoring relationship, and the role written mentoring agreements can play between faculty and students in creating such a relationship. Moving forward, Rackham will work with graduate programs, its faculty led mentoring committee, and the Rackham Executive Board to create a normative expectation for the presence of written mentoring agreements in all doctoral programs, and a shared understanding of the critical roles and responsibilities of graduate faculty in this work.

Another is to create a program of graduate student mental health and wellness advocates who have the knowledge and tools to assist graduate programs in supporting students during stressful times and as they navigate their academic progress. These advocates—working within programs—can provide local sources of expertise and experience that can connect graduate faculty to the broader array of university resources, including mental health and resolution staff professionals across campus.

The recommendations were developed through the collection of campus-wide feedback from graduate students and faculty, a comprehensive review of existing literature on mental health in higher education, and by engaging with individuals focused on graduate student mental health at other institutions. In response to the recommendations, Rackham staff will work with the task force to establish a standing committee on graduate student mental health to take over the task force’s work beginning in the 2021–22 academic year.

“We look forward to working with Professor Duffy and the rest of the task force over the next year to implement their recommendations,” Solomon says. “This work stands to benefit the entire Rackham community and ensure that our students can not only acquire the skills and expertise to help solve pressing challenges around the world, but can do so without sacrificing their mental health and well-being.”