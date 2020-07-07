Open Mike: A Message to Rackham Students About Proposed Homeland Security Policy

Dear Rackham Students,

On July 6, the Department of Homeland Security released a preliminary announcement about online study eligibility for international students for the fall 2020 semester. While there is still much uncertainty regarding the announcement, I am writing to assure you that we at Rackham and colleagues at other units throughout the university are focused on further understanding the impact of this new guidance, and on how to respond in ways that support you and your educational goals.

For Rackham, this will mean working with campus partners, including the U-M International Center and graduate programs, to identify how courses, curriculum, research, and scholarship may be configured going forward if this policy is adopted. We will also lend support in any way we can to the university’s efforts to advocate on a federal level for the policy’s alteration or repeal. Updates regarding these efforts, as well as the university’s evolving understanding of the policy, can be found via the International Center. We will also continue to update Rackham’s COVID-19 resource page with specific supports for the Rackham community.

Yesterday’s announcement adds to the uncertainty and stress surrounding the upcoming academic term for international students. I recognize the profound difficulties you are experiencing in this moment, and I will continue to provide updates and details as they become available.

Sincerely,

Mike Solomon

Dean