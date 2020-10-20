Open Mike: Changes Related to Undergraduate Stay in Place Order

Dear Rackham Students,

I am writing to follow up on the earlier message from President Schlissel, Provost Collins, and Vice President for Student Life Harmon regarding the Stay in Place order for U-M undergraduate students that was issued by the Washtenaw County Health Department, in collaboration with the university. As the announcement made clear, this order does not apply to graduate or professional students. That said, I acknowledge its impact on the Rackham community.

With regard to classes, more undergraduate courses will be moved to fully remote instruction. Each school or college will manage the process to enable exceptions for instructors who wish to continue teaching courses in person for instructional reasons. We remind you that resources for remote instruction are available through the U-M Center for Research on Learning and Teaching and the U-M Center for Academic Innovation’s Online Teaching site.



There will also be a temporary pause in in-person undergraduate research activity on the Ann Arbor campus through at least November 3, though seniors can work with research leadership in their particular unit to request an exception.



Study spaces within the Rackham Building that have been reserved for use by Rackham students will continue to be available. If you are interested in a socially distanced study space at Rackham, you can make arrangements through the Study Spaces Reservation System.

I recognize that the measures being taken affect you given your commitment to the undergraduate students whom you teach, mentor, and support. I also appreciate that this is yet another disruption in what has already been a very trying year, and I thank you for your resilience and dedication as we as a campus community work toward our shared goals. Please remember that university resources for your mental health and well-being are available if you need them, as is Rackham’s embedded CAPS counselor, Dr. Laura Monschau.

If you have questions, I encourage you to attend the Campus COVID-19 Weekly Briefing, which has been moved to take place today at 5:00 p.m. Further updates will be available from the university and on Rackham’s COVID-19 Resource Page.

Sincerely,

Mike Solomon,

Dean