Rackham Alum Plays Key Role in Michigan Central Station Transformation

Architecture and civil engineering graduate Manuel Martinez is the on-site superintendent for the construction company turning the Detroit landmark into a major office center.

A Detroit landmark since 1914, Michigan Central Station has been many things: major rail depot, film set, ruin photography icon. Once significant renovations are complete, it will take on a new life as an office center for Ford Motor Company and other mobility companies.

Central to that undertaking is Rackham alumnus Manuel Martinez (M.S.E. ’15, M.S. ’15). As the on-site project superintendent for Christman-Brinker, the construction company responsible for transforming the historic building, Martinez is applying his U-M master’s degrees in civil engineering and architecture every day. Over the course of his U-M education, Martinez developed a growing passion for rebuilding the city where he grew up.

“Being able to work on an iconic building that’s a historical landmark on a daily basis in my own community is the most exciting part of the job,” says Martinez. “The beauty behind it is that it’s going to create a ton of jobs. I see this as breathtaking. I’m fortunate to be doing this.”

