Rackham Associate Dean Inducted into the National Academy of Engineering

Lut Raskin is known for her research on a variety of biological and wastewater treatment processes.

On February 9, Rackham Associate Dean Lut Raskin was named a new member of the National Academy of Engineering (NAE) in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the field.

Raskin, the Altarum/ERIM Russell O’Neal Professor and Vernon L. Snoeyink Distinguished University Professor in the U-M Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, is one of 129 new members who will be formally inducted into the NAE at its annual meeting on October 3. Raskin is credited by the NAE for her application of genetic tools to improve anaerobic biological water treatment.

Membership in the NAE is among the highest professional honors in the field of engineering.

Read the full announcement at the National Academy of Engineering.