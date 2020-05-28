Rackham Dean to Participate in Research Reengagement Town Hall

The town hall will address U-M’s approach to safely ramping up research and scholarship in accordance with public health guidance and state regulations.

Rackham Dean Mike Solomon will participate in a June 2 virtual town hall addressing the reengagement of research and scholarship at U-M amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Solomon, who also serves as vice provost for academic affairs–graduate studies and as a professor of chemical engineering and macromolecular science and engineering, will join research leaders from across campus on a panel moderated by U-M Vice President for Research Rebecca Cunningham. The panel will discuss U-M’s approach to ramping up research activities, including field-based research and human-subject research.

The town hall will take place via Zoom. Faculty, staff, and students are welcome to attend, as well as submit questions in advance.

Read the full story, submit questions, and access the town hall at the University Record.