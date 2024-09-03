Rackham Students Receive Funding for Anti-Racism Research

The Anti-Racism Collaborative awarded nearly $100,000 in summer research grants to 19 teams of U-M graduate students.

U-M master’s and doctoral students from a wide array of fields, including information science, anthropology, environmental justice, chemistry, and education, received 19 summer research grants totaling $94,000 from the Anti-Racism Collaborative (ARC), part of the ARC’s efforts to build an intergenerational network of scholars to address key issues of inequality and racial justice.

The ARC grants, co-sponsored by Rackham and the National Center for Institutional Diversity, aim to support research projects focused on racial inequality, equity, and justice while advancing graduate student’s progress toward their degrees.

“Supporting the research of these outstanding students will not only generate the valuable outcomes of their projects, but also contribute to their success and growth in graduate school and beyond,” says Rackham Dean Mike Solomon.

