U-M Graduate Programs Maintain High Rankings

University of Michigan graduate programs are among the best in the nation, according to the U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 edition of Best Graduate Schools.

U.S. News ranks business, education, engineering, law, nursing, and medical programs annually, while various disciplines and specialties in the sciences, social sciences, humanities, and other areas are only ranked periodically.

In addition to the overall program rankings, U-M was rated on 113 specialties. Of those, three were ranked first: higher education administration, social policy, and nuclear engineering. Educational psychology, industrial/manufacturing/systems engineering, discrete mathematics and combinatorics, and developmental psychology were ranked second.

