Internship Connections: Visualizing Change

The Rackham Doctoral Intern Fellowship Program allows doctoral students to pursue a fully supported internship as part of their graduate studies, providing mentored career experiences for Rackham students outside of academia. The program includes funding for internships with our partner organizations (with fall and winter application deadlines) and funding for internships that Rackham students self-identify (a rolling, year-round opportunity). Learn more: Rackham Doctoral Intern Fellowship Program.

In 2021, Michigan ranked third in a nationwide assessment of blood-lead levels in children; 78 percent of children who were tested had lead in their blood. Approximately 4,000 children in Michigan under the age of six have elevated blood lead levels, impacting IQ, attention span, academic achievement, and more.

“Looking at information and data like this can lead to feelings of despair. While it’s important and necessary to understand what’s going on, it’s also really important to get a clear look at solutions and what’s working,” says Rackham student Elsie Lee-Robbins, a Ph.D. candidate at the U-M School of Information. “Data visualization can help us do both.”

Funded by the Rackham Doctoral Intern Fellowship Program, Lee-Robbins served as a 2023 communications fellow at the Ecology Center, a nonprofit dedicated to working on local, state, and national levels on environmental justice, health, waste, and community issues. A data visualization scholar and practitioner, Lee-Robbins worked with the communications team to support many initiatives at the center, including efforts to eliminate lead poisoning in the state of Michigan.

“Data visualization can be very persuasive, especially in conjunction with stories,” Lee-Robbins says.

During her fellowship, Lee-Robbins created two-dimensional data visualizations of where children were experiencing the highest levels of lead poisoning in the state, by county. Additionally, she created a map of the data using Lego and a time-lapse video with voice-over describing both the process and the problem at hand.

“Data visualizations that bring an element of novelty can sometimes get people to engage with data at a little bit of a deeper level than maybe a simple bar chart or scatter plot might,” she says.