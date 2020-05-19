Rackham 2020 Honors and Awards

Barbour Scholars

Among the oldest and most prestigious awards granted by the University of Michigan, the Barbour Scholarship offers funding to female students from Asia and the Middle East since 1917. These women bring a myriad of research interests to the community and share a high level of excellence in their work. Their academic endeavors cover a breadth of topics from preterm birth and infant mortality to a better understanding of how we compose and perceive language.

See this year’s Barbour Scholars.