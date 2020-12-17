Select Page
Rackham Professional and Academic Development Program Lead Deborah Willis writes about vetting prospective employers for commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Supporting Equity Through the Job Search

As public attention to issues of systemic inequality faced by marginalized communities has increased over the course of 2020, motivated by a surge in anti-Asian racism related to the COVID-19 pandemic and high-profile examples of violence against Black Americans by police, many organizations and businesses have attempted to demonstrate solidarity with social justice movements and the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion. But how can a prospective employee gauge the authenticity of that commitment?

In a new article for Inside Higher Ed, Deborah Willis, the lead for Rackham’s DEI Professional Development Certificate Program, offers advice for job seekers looking to work for an organization with a serious commitment to DEI. This includes ways to evaluate an organization’s:

  • Public diversity statements and strategic plans
  • Workforce and leadership diversity and composition
  • Valuing of diversity work and initiatives

  Read the full article at Inside Higher Ed.

 

